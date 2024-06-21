Credit: Bally Sports Sun

Miami Marlins reporter Jessica Blaylock has gotten a crash course in celebratory postgame interviews this week.

On Tuesday night, Marlins infielder Vidal Bruján clubbed a walk-off hit to lift Miami into the win column. Blaylock and Brujan then were hit by a Gatorade bath, to which the reporter joked that she wished it was water instead.

Then, on Wednesday, the Marlins were winners again. Blaylock interviewed Otto Lopez, who scored with the game-winning hit to drive Tim Anderson in for the winning run.

Faced with a similar situation, similar results played out… EXCEPT that Blaylock craftily moved out of the way to avoid a direct hit this time!

Jess avoids getting drenched this time! pic.twitter.com/yDuF6cFvoC — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 19, 2024

A pro move for sure for Blaylock, who’ll probably have to operate like she has eyes in the back of her head in the future. A common tradition, obviously, is that Gatorade/water/ice baths after victories are as part of sports as anything. That comes with the risk on the job that Blaylock has, but to her credit, she’s a pro and has already moved on to dodging.

Now, all that’s left is to find out what happens on the third time. Will she narrowly avoid it? Stand on a different side? Will the Marlins mix it up themselves?

We’ll have to find out the next time the Marlins walk it off.

[Bally Sports Sun]