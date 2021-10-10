With the MLB season coming to a close for teams that didn’t make the postseason, we’re starting to get some broadcasting shakeup news.

That includes the news that Bally Sports Florida is moving on from analyst Todd Hollandsworth, who has been the Marlins analyst for the last five seasons. That news comes via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, who provided a ton of details into the impending search process.

“Bally Sports Florida has decided to explore new candidates for the Miami Marlins color analyst role,” the network said in a statement. “We thank Todd for his calls and contributions to our telecasts over the past five years and wish him the best of luck in the future.” The network will retain Paul Severino as the team’s TV play-by-play voice.

Hollandsworth started in the role back when the network was still part of the Fox Sports portfolio. He was also a former Marlin; Hollandsworth played just one season for the franchise, but it was the 2003 World Series year, and if you want to be remembered long-term by a fanbase despite playing just one season, winning a title is a good way to do it.

Jackson notes that there are several in-house candidates who might be considered for the role, although Bally Sports Florida promises a “nationwide” search.

For Hollandworth’s former job, there are six possible internal candidates who already do work for Bally: Tommy Hutton, Sanchez, Cliff Floyd, Jeff Nelson, Arencibia and Kelly Saco. Hutton, 75, was the Marlins TV analyst from 1997 to 2015 before his contract was not renewed. He returned to Marlins broadcast three years later in a studio analyst role.

Jackson also notes that the solution could be to bring on multiple analysts in a season-long rotation. Certainly something to monitor going forward.

[Miami Herald]