The Seattle Mariners are the latest Major League Baseball team to offer a direct-to-consumer option to fans within their territory.

ROOT Sports stream, which costs $19.99 per month and does not require a cable or satellite subscription, was introduced on Friday.

Introducing ROOT SPORTS Stream! Watch Mariners games in-market for just $19.99/month. No blackouts and no cable or satellite subscription needed.

A more in-depth explanation was offered on the team website.

“With the new ROOT SPORTS Stream app, you can watch all Mariners games airing on ROOT SPORTS and additional live station programming; no blackouts and no cable or satellite subscription needed,” the announcement said. “ROOT SPORTS Stream is available to fans living in the Mariners television territory as defined by Major League Baseball, including Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and most of Idaho.”

Seattle is the 14th team to add a direct-to-consumer option this offseason. DTC options have become available for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and most recently, the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason.

Additionally, the Mariners are the 27th team to offer a DTC option. With the inclusion of Seattle, only three MLB teams — the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros — don’t have a DTC option.