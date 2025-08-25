Photo Credit: Root Sports Northwest.

Seattle Mariners Kids Club Kidcaster, Russell, joined announcers Aaron Goldsmith and Angie Mentink in the broadcast booth and called part of the second inning of Sunday’s game against the Athletics. The youngster’s broadcasting career got off to a notable start, but it was probably not what he had hoped for.

After Logan Gilbert struck Tyler Soderstrom out to start the inning off, Goldsmith turned play-by-play duties over to Russell for Jacob Wilson’s at-bat. Wilson’s at-bat was not a long one, nor was it particularly good for the Mariners.

“And the pitch. Hit out into left field,” Russell said. The ball sailed several feet over the left field wall for a home run. Seeing that, Russell could only manage an “Ah.”

The Mariners booth let this kid call play by play for one batter and the first pitch he calls Jacob Wilson hits home run 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ABFygd9Emo — LeiterIsKing (@LeiterIsKing) August 24, 2025

“Russell, what are we doing?” Goldsmith said.

“Why?” Russell replied.

“You can think of it as being very lucky or very unlucky,” a laughing Mentink added.

“What is going on around here, Russell?” Goldsmith asked.

“I’m mad,” Russell responded. “That’s just sad.”

Fortunately, things got better from there. Russell remained in the booth and called the next at-bat, which ended with Gilbert striking Lawrence Butler out. Russell left the booth during the at-bat of the next hitter, Darell Hernáiz, who also struck out. The Mariners then scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-1 lead, blew things completely open with a six-run third inning and went on to a convincing 11-4 victory.

So, even if Russell’s broadcasting debut got off to an inauspicious start, we’d say things worked out well for him on the day.