The Seattle Mariners are surging and trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2001. Standing in their way in the Wild Card standings are the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, but it’s a moot point if the Mariners don’t win out.

Saturday night, Seattle was in the middle of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels to wrap up the regular season. After dropping the first game in the series, the Mariners were fighting for their playoff lives. They entered the bottom of the 8th inning down 4-3 after giving up three runs in the top. They got themselves in prime position to retake the lead by loading the bases for Mitch Haniger, who smacked a two-run single that put the M’s up for good.

Mitch Haniger comes through again! A 2-run single with 2 outs in the 8th gives the Mariners a 5-4 lead. Haniger is 4-for-5 and has driven in all 5 M's runs. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3rjHMEus4k — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 3, 2021

The whole play is fantastic but putting it over the top is the call by Dave Sims. In a cool touch, there was a camera on Sims as he was watching everything unfold, and getting to see what he’s doing while making the epic call makes it even better.

Sims has been the voice of the Mariners since 2007 so having the opportunity to call a playoff game would be pretty special to him. But regardless of whether or not Seattle is able to seal the deal, he’s enjoying the heck out of the experience.

"I've been doing this as a long time as a writer and a broadcaster. This is one of the best nights I've ever had. This is awesome." — Mariners announcer Dave Sims, caught up in the moment. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 3, 2021

While we’re at it, don’t forget about Rick Rizzs, the radio voice of the Mariners, making the big call as well.

“The crowd is going bonkers here at the corner of Edgar & Dave!” You gotta love Rick Rizzs on the call. pic.twitter.com/DJbReS9RfL — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 3, 2021

Seattle hosts the Angels Sunday afternoon and needs to win for a chance to make the playoffs (the potential scenarios are too complicated to break down here). Win or lose, Sims will be up the booth calling the action. On the chance they do something special, you might want to tune in.

