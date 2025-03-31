Photo Credit: ESPN

Manny Machado has seen what the torpedo bats have done for the New York Yankees and wants in on the fun.

During the Sunday Night Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Machado’s San Diego Padres, Machado was mic’d up for an in-game interview. Karl Ravech brought the bats up.

“One of the things that has made the news here, Manny, these torpedo bats,” Ravech said. “Like, the Yankees have 15 homers already. Are you aware of those? Like, help people who follow baseball to understand, to your degree, what that means. What do you know about them?

“I have no idea what they are,” Machado replied. “They should send a few over here if they’re gonna be hitting homers like that. So, whoever’s making them, you can send a few over here to Petco with this big ballpark.”

The bats have generated a lot of buzz around baseball, largely because of the success that some New York Yankees hitters have had with them. The Yankees overwhelmed the Milwaukee Brewers in the season-opening series between the two teams in New York. Not only did the Yankees sweep the series but, as Ravech noted, they hit 15 home runs in the process. Nine of those came in Saturday’s game, breaking a single-game record for the storied franchise.

The torpedo bats, used by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe, generated a lot of attention. The look of the bats — which have a thicker barrel and a thinner top than a normal baseball bat — is so unique that it even had people question their legality. Major League Baseball quickly confirmed that the bats were fine.

We can hardly blame Machado, or any other players, for wanting to swing the bats.