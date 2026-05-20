Credit: Marty Caswell on X

San Diego Padres All-Star third baseman Manny Machado knows he’s struggling at the plate right now, but just don’t ask him to offer any theories on why.

Machado has historically been one of the most consistent Major League Baseball players over the last decade, and that consistency has him destined for the Hall of Fame. But now in his 14th season, Machado might be suffering through the worst slump of his career.

Maybe it’s age setting in for the soon-to-be 34-year-old infielder, maybe it’s mechanics, maybe it’s coaching, maybe it’s just a slump. One reporter sought to find out by asking Machado if he had any theories about the slump, and the seven-time All-Star didn’t seem thrilled by the question.

“It’s been tough… I’m a baseball player, I’m not a theorist.”

Manny Machado on what’s going on with his offensive struggles. “@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/v2glLXDUgB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 20, 2026



“I’m a baseball player, I’m not a theorist,” Machado said before turning the tables on the reporter. “You got something for me?”

The question came after a loss to the Dodgers that saw Machado hit a two-run homer. Machado added that he’s been working with coaches on his slump, but decided against offering any details about what they’re working on.

This isn’t the first time Machado has been chippy with a reporter, having developed a sort of reputation for being polarizing with the media. Last season, Machado urged a reporter to “ask better questions” during a somewhat heated exchange after the Padres were eliminated from the playoffs. And earlier this year, Machado made some headlines while playing for the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic, when he seemed upset by the lack of media presence before a game.

It can be tough for players to take questions from reporters when things aren’t going well, but credit Machado for still being available after a tough loss and amid a difficult slump. And while Machado might have developed a reputation for his willingness to challenge reporters at times, he can also be the media’s best friend if they’re looking for a quote or interaction worthy of making headlines.