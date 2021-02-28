MLBBy Sean Keeley on

One of the best parts of MLB spring training is the way the lax atmosphere of the games allows for more in-game interactions with players and coaches. This often presents itself as times when some of the players on the field are mic’d up and even providing live commentary from the field. It’s given us plenty of golden moments as players can comment on themselves, do some play-by-play, have some fun.

And, of course, because this is live television with people who aren’t used to monitoring everything they say, it leads to the occasional curse word.

New York Yankees’ first baseman Luke Voit was mic’d up on Sunday during the team’s spring training tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning. The Yanks were trailing 5-1 when catcher Rob Brantly stepped up to the plate and promptly put one over the wall to make it 5-3. Voit took some time to admire the dinger as Brantly rounded the bases. Then, when he was home, broadcasters Michael Kay and David Cone deferred to Voit, asking him to “do some analysis.”

His analysis? “Good shit, baby.”

To his credit, Voit immediately remembered the hot mic and offered a resolute, “Oops…sorry.”

Hey, it’s alright. It’s spring training, time to work out all the kinks. And swear words.

And you know what, at least this gives Stephen A. Smith something to remember Luke by.

[Talkin’ Yanks]

About Sean Keeley

A graduate of Syracuse University, Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse related things for SB Nation, Curbed, Neighborhoods.com, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Chicago.

View all posts by Sean Keeley