On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their first home game since legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully was the Dodgers’ play-by-play voice from 1950 until his retirement in 2016.
And ahead of Los Angeles’ game against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony in front of a packed crowd at Dodger Stadium (it was a very hot ticket).
The ceremony featured a moment of silence for Scully.
A moment of silence for Vin Scully. ??️? pic.twitter.com/jeoZy6niXq
— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2022
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts — with players alongside him — led the crowd in saying Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”
A full stadium saying, “It’s time for Dodger Baseball.”
Only for you, Vin. ? pic.twitter.com/8uImtrzPdF
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
Dodgers players gathered around the mound, which featured a logo honoring Scully.
Vin’s team. pic.twitter.com/DZxxQnGv2l
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
The mound is ready.? pic.twitter.com/e2FjjwAgK6
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
The Dodgers put together beautiful video tributes for Scully:
We'll miss our time together, Vin. You will never be forgotten. ? pic.twitter.com/6ouMrox9R8
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
Vin throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/LLwHd0xRsH
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
When Scully retired, an “I’ll Miss You!” (signed Vin) banner hung outside his announcing booth.
And during the ceremony, the Dodgers put a banner underneath Scully’s booth: “Vin- We’ll Miss You!” (signed Dodgers fans). Dodgers announcers Joe Davis (who became Scully’s successor in 2017) and Orel Hershiser unveiled the banner.
What a tribute. ?
V?️N pic.twitter.com/2eHT0RBGCp
— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2022
A message from Dodger Stadium to Blue Heaven. pic.twitter.com/R5H5aUNfn3
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022
Fans also paid their respects with this beautiful memorial at the Dodger Stadium entrance on Vin Scully Avenue.
So much love for Vin.? pic.twitter.com/ObkCLR0o2J
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2022
Dodgers fans have created a memorial for Vin Scully, the namesake for the street that leads to the stadium. ? pic.twitter.com/qlg3ND9OWH
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2022
Very well done by the Dodgers and their fans.
Related: Remembering five of Vin Scully’s most famous calls
[Photo Credit: Spectrum SportsNet]