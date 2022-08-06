On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their first home game since legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully was the Dodgers’ play-by-play voice from 1950 until his retirement in 2016.

And ahead of Los Angeles’ game against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony in front of a packed crowd at Dodger Stadium (it was a very hot ticket).

The ceremony featured a moment of silence for Scully.

A moment of silence for Vin Scully. ??️? pic.twitter.com/jeoZy6niXq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 6, 2022

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts — with players alongside him — led the crowd in saying Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

A full stadium saying, “It’s time for Dodger Baseball.” Only for you, Vin. ? pic.twitter.com/8uImtrzPdF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Dodgers players gathered around the mound, which featured a logo honoring Scully.

The mound is ready.? pic.twitter.com/e2FjjwAgK6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

The Dodgers put together beautiful video tributes for Scully:

We'll miss our time together, Vin. You will never be forgotten. ? pic.twitter.com/6ouMrox9R8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Vin throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/LLwHd0xRsH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

When Scully retired, an “I’ll Miss You!” (signed Vin) banner hung outside his announcing booth.

And during the ceremony, the Dodgers put a banner underneath Scully’s booth: “Vin- We’ll Miss You!” (signed Dodgers fans). Dodgers announcers Joe Davis (who became Scully’s successor in 2017) and Orel Hershiser unveiled the banner.

A message from Dodger Stadium to Blue Heaven. pic.twitter.com/R5H5aUNfn3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Fans also paid their respects with this beautiful memorial at the Dodger Stadium entrance on Vin Scully Avenue.

So much love for Vin.? pic.twitter.com/ObkCLR0o2J — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2022

Dodgers fans have created a memorial for Vin Scully, the namesake for the street that leads to the stadium. ? pic.twitter.com/qlg3ND9OWH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 4, 2022

Very well done by the Dodgers and their fans.

