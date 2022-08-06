Local NetworksMLBBy Matt Clapp on

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their first home game since legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully was the Dodgers’ play-by-play voice from 1950 until his retirement in 2016.

And ahead of Los Angeles’ game against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers held a ceremony in front of a packed crowd at Dodger Stadium (it was a very hot ticket).

The ceremony featured a moment of silence for Scully.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts — with players alongside him — led the crowd in saying Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

Dodgers players gathered around the mound, which featured a logo honoring Scully.

The Dodgers put together beautiful video tributes for Scully:

When Scully retired, an “I’ll Miss You!” (signed Vin) banner hung outside his announcing booth.

And during the ceremony, the Dodgers put a banner underneath Scully’s booth: “Vin- We’ll Miss You!” (signed Dodgers fans). Dodgers announcers Joe Davis (who became Scully’s successor in 2017) and Orel Hershiser unveiled the banner.

Fans also paid their respects with this beautiful memorial at the Dodger Stadium entrance on Vin Scully Avenue.

Very well done by the Dodgers and their fans.

