Rick Hummel, a baseball writer and St. Louis institution, passed away on Saturday at 77.

Hummel’s passing was announced on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he wrote for 51 years before retiring in December.

Per the Post-Dispatch, Hummel passed away “after a short, aggressive illness.” He was in attendance at Cardinals spring training games in March, and made appearances on podcasts and radio shows in recent weeks.

Post-Dispatch sports editor Roger Hensley called Hummel “our glue and our compass,” saying his death was “a devastating loss.”

“This is a devastating loss for our P-D family and especially to all of us in the sports department,” said Roger Hensley, the Post-Dispatch sports editor. “Commish was our glue and our compass in so many ways. And, most of all, he was a beloved friend to all of us. I will greatly miss all of the time and conversations we shared. There was only one Commish, and he gave all of us all he had for so many years. It’s just a terrible loss for all of his family, friends, and Cardinals Nation.”

A number of remembrances to Hummel were posted on social media, including by the Cardinals.

Long-time Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and former Cardinal Skip Schumaker shared memories of Hummel.

St. Louis colleagues Ben Fredrickson, Derrick Goold, Benjamin Hochman, and Jenifer Langosch also paid tribute.

Long-time St. Louis media personality Bernie Miklasz also posted a remembrance of Hummel.

The Cincinnati Reds, who will host the Cardinals on Monday, left a spots in the press box for both Hummel and Mike Shannon, who passed away last month.

Hummel was honored with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award in 2006.

