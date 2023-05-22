Rick Hummel, a baseball writer and St. Louis institution, passed away on Saturday at 77.

Hummel’s passing was announced on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he wrote for 51 years before retiring in December.

Per the Post-Dispatch, Hummel passed away “after a short, aggressive illness.” He was in attendance at Cardinals spring training games in March, and made appearances on podcasts and radio shows in recent weeks.

Post-Dispatch sports editor Roger Hensley called Hummel “our glue and our compass,” saying his death was “a devastating loss.”

A number of remembrances to Hummel were posted on social media, including by the Cardinals. The Cardinals and all of baseball were saddened to learn today of the passing of Hall of Fame writer and friend Rick Hummel at the age of 77. Hummel, nicknamed the "Commish", covered the Cardinals for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 50 years before retiring after the 2022… pic.twitter.com/kBUM7XsLOG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2023

Long-time Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and former Cardinal Skip Schumaker shared memories of Hummel.

Today is a sad day for me. St Louis lost a legend in Rick Hummel. Always fair. Always in a good mood. Always wearing some kind of goofy hat and mismatched pants that made me smile. The respect and trust he earned from players is a rare thing in our world https://t.co/j0GUl5cLbW — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 22, 2023

“Commish” was a favorite amongst players and staff. He did it right and was one of the most respected writers to ever do it. Our final conversation was this spring training, him coming over to the Marlins side, just to congratulate me. No other reason. Incredible. RIP Commish. https://t.co/bYZ2DZ2Ilv — Skip Schumaker (@SSchumaker55) May 22, 2023

St. Louis colleagues Ben Fredrickson, Derrick Goold, Benjamin Hochman, and Jenifer Langosch also paid tribute.

Thank you 'Commish' Rick Hummel for lessons on baseball, journalism and life https://t.co/CMoyBV7zwa — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) May 22, 2023

My colleague. My mentor. My dearest friend. And he deserves my absolute best to capture the incredible life of the beloved Hall of Fame baseball writer who defined professionalism and the profession. Rick Hummel (1946-2023) The Commish, RIP.https://t.co/bong6BeHeC — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 22, 2023

Some photos of our friend and mentor Rick Hummel. The legendary baseball writer — and the epitome of a nice guy — has passed away at 77. He wrote for @stltoday for 51 years. The fourth photo is a sellout crowd at Busch honoring him at his last regular-season game in 2022. pic.twitter.com/WrfVR3YDpc — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) May 22, 2023

I have so many stories about sharing a press box and traveling the road as a beat writer with Commish. Many still make me laugh. They all make me smile. St. Louis was lucky to have him as their baseball writer. I was blessed to have him as my friend. I miss him already. https://t.co/3njuBL4dPD — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) May 22, 2023

Long-time St. Louis media personality Bernie Miklasz also posted a remembrance of Hummel.

It was an honor and a helluva good time to cover ball with the late, great Rick Hummel. I knew he'd been ill, but news of his death nearly knocked me to the floor. I learned so much from him. I laughed with him. I will never forget him, or the valuable lessons he taught me. — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) May 22, 2023

Hummel memories: many fine meals, cab rides to the ballpark, late-night unwinding and telling stories, talking baseball, asking for advice, and just seeing — on a daily basis — how much he was loved by those who knew him. Pardon the corny line, but my laptop gently weeps. — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) May 22, 2023

I don't know why he did it — he was sick — but Rick Hummel chatted ball with on my Friday radio show. His voice was shaky. But in his usual display of kindness, he was there. Less than 18 hours later he was gone. I wish I would have said "I love you" as we ended our chat. — Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) May 22, 2023

The Cincinnati Reds, who will host the Cardinals on Monday, left a spots in the press box for both Hummel and Mike Shannon, who passed away last month.

.⁦@Reds⁩ saved spots for Rick Hummel and Mike Shannon in the press box tonight. pic.twitter.com/PfVGVqsavy — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 22, 2023

Hummel was honored with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award in 2006.

