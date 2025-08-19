Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been a great year for Juan Soto. After signing in the offseason for a gazillion dollars with the New York Mets, both he and his new teams have been a disappointment this year.

Soto is having a down season in Queens after his highly publicized move from the Bronx. All of his batting metrics are down from last year. And a summer swoon where the Mets have gone 4-14 over their last 18 games has seen them fall to the last Wild Card slot where they are holding on to a perilous one game lead over the Cincinnati Reds.

One of those wins came in the Little League Classic on Sunday as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners. But the little leaguers themselves in Williamsport weren’t too bothered by the appearance of the $765 million man. At least Misha Lee from Canada wasn’t.

On the TSN broadcast, Lee was asked about getting Soto’s autograph and said, “he’s overrated” favoring Mariners star slugger Cal Raleigh instead.

Ouch.

Misha Lee who is representing Canada in the #LLWS isn’t the biggest fan of Juan Soto. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZCUTwhMbAH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 17, 2025

With the Mets failing to impress in spite of their huge payroll, Juan Soto has become a target in the New York media as he has been relentlessly called out throughout the campaign. Michael Kay called him out for looking glum. Boomer Esiason called him out over his lack of leadership. And Brandon Tierney called him out for maybe not even being the age of 26, although that probably went too far in criticizing his play on the diamond this season.

But being called overrated by a Little Leaguer who wouldn’t even be bothered to get your autograph when you are coming to play a Major League game at the Little League World Series? Forget hosts on WFAN, that criticism has to sting most of all.