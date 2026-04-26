Credit: A’s

The MLB’s vagabond ballclub, the A’s, is currently awaiting the completion of its new Las Vegas ballpark. Fans, however, still don’t have much clarity on exactly what the finished product will look like.

The team’s official X account for its new stadium posted a video on Wednesday advertising two luxury suite sections: the Athletic Club and Diamond Club. However, a lack of clarity remains, stemming from the video being composed almost entirely of AI-generated footage.

Inventory is extremely limited for the best seats in the house! Don’t miss your chance to secure your seats in the Athletic Club or Diamond Club. 🔗: https://t.co/KpzdZ3t7qj pic.twitter.com/AImlNFRlhN — A’s Ballpark in Las Vegas (@VegasAthletics) April 22, 2026

AI-generated fans are depicted enjoying the AI-generated luxury suites and club sections before cutting to an AI-generated view of the field and the ballpark exterior. Predictably, the response to the video has been overwhelmingly negative.

When I close my eyes and think “baseball” I literally think the exact opposite of this https://t.co/dXe10yeyO9 — Dan Moore (@DmoWriter) April 22, 2026

The video was especially unpopular among those still harboring some ill will over the team leaving Oakland.

A guy who hates his team building a stadium for people who hate baseball #FJF https://t.co/VbMsSZY4pq — Joe Horton (@joebhorton) April 22, 2026

Go generic Green and Yellow team because we couldn’t even bother asking the AI to put them in fan gear! https://t.co/aifvtBxDPD pic.twitter.com/Z5cAgQmLzC — kwade (@KwadeSays) April 22, 2026

The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers is receiving a similar response to an AI-generated depiction of its new stadium.

Let me know what your favorite part of this AI slop for a $600M project is: the stadium looking entirely different structurally in each photo, the 00-yard line at the 40, or Nebraska being part of the ⬜️⬜️⬛️ conference. https://t.co/NI8hVJJq06 — Will Warren (@statsbywill) April 17, 2026

While it’s hard to imagine someone shelling out to join the Athletic Club and Diamond Club without knowing any of the real details about them or the stadium’s other amenities, the A’s don’t appear interested in discussing the video or its response. SFGATE reached out to the team regarding how much of the AI-generated content is in the plans for the actual stadium, and a team spokesperson declined to comment.

The good news is that the Athletics and Nebraska each have a bit of time to iron out the details, with both projects targeting completion before their 2028 campaigns.