Kiké Hernández celebrated the Dodgers’ second consecutive World Series title Sunday night by grabbing SportsNet LA reporter David Vassegh’s chest and telling him, “Love your nipples.”

The Dodgers had just outlasted the Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings to win Game 7 at Rogers Centre, with Will Smith’s go-ahead homer in the 11th giving Los Angeles its second Commissioner’s Trophy in as many years. Hernández, whose running catch and throw in Game 6 started the game-ending double play that forced Game 7, was deep into the champagne-soaked celebration when Vassegh found him for an interview.

Hernández spent the interview wearing the pitching helmet he’d used during his mound appearances this season, despite being a position player. He downplayed his contributions to the championship run, telling Vassegh he “just brought a pencil to the group project.”

“But I got an A, and here we are, back-to-back champs, David,” Hernández said.

As Vassegh tried to wrap things up — giving Hernández a natural pause to go celebrate with his teammates — the visibly drunk Hernández had other plans. He stared directly at Vassegh’s chest, made a move for the reporter’s nipples, delivered his line about loving them, and disappeared into the clubhouse.

The exact nature of their relationship isn’t public knowledge, though Vassegh has covered the team for years and interviewed Hernández more times than either probably cares to count.

Given what happened last postseason, SportsNet LA knew the risks of doing a live interview with the 34-year-old journeyman. Hernández dropped his now-famous “we don’t give a f*ck” line on Fox during the 2024 NLDS clincher against San Diego after making sure Ken Rosenthal confirmed they were live.

A year later, someone decided to give him another live microphone, this time in a champagne-soaked clubhouse.