Photo Credit: Foul Territory on YouTube

Since officially announcing his retirement from baseball in July, former MLB outfielder Kevin Pillar has remained active in the baseball media space. And on Friday, Pillar announced another new venture.

For the past three weeks, Pillar has served as an occasional member of the Blue Jays studio broadcast team on Sportsnet. This is in addition to serving as a color analyst on the ESPN+ coverage of the Junior League Baseball World Series.

Pillar has also served as a guest host of the Foul Territory podcast on several occasions since retiring, three of which came this week. And on Thursday, it was announced in a press release from the Foul Territory social media account on X that Pillar will serve as a host of the podcast on a full-time basis moving forward.

“I am really excited to join the FT family,” wrote Pillar in a statement about the new responsibility. “I have been a fan of the show and so thrilled they are giving me the opportunity to continue to talk about the game I loved to play. I am looking forward to sharing my love, knowledge, and experiences with the FT audience.”

We’re happy to announce 13-year big leaguer Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) as the newest addition to Foul Territory’s lineup of hosts! pic.twitter.com/BxzGWf7RDf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 22, 2025

The Foul Territory Network has served as a popular landing spot amongst former MLB players. A.J. Pierzynski, Eric Kratz and Todd Frazier are, of course, the premier faces on the Foul Territory podcast. But many other former players, including Cameron Maybin, Jason Kipnis, Trevor May and Jonathan Papelbon, also feature in prominent roles across the Foul Territory Network family of shows.

As networks continue to move away from studio programming that covers baseball on a national scale, the Foul Territory podcast continues to serve an important role in baseball covering the sport from a player’s perspective. With 273,000 subscribers and counting on the Foul Territory YouTube page, the proof is in the pudding that there is quite clearly a demand for increased coverage around the sport.

Pillar’s new full-time role on the show should certainly only further advance his blossoming broadcasting career should he continue to pursue a role in baseball media for years to come.