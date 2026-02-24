Credit: Foul Territory, Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kevin Pillar bounced around Major League Baseball during his 13-year career, playing for 10 different teams. That includes a brief stint with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.

Now a Toronto Blue Jays analyst for Sportsnet and a Foul Territory host, Pillar was asked about Angels’ owner Arte Moreno’s recent comments about what’s important to fans, and thinks it’s time for him to sell the team to someone who prioritizes winning.

“The number one thing fans want is affordability,” Moreno said Friday, via Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “They want affordability. They want safety, and they want a good experience when they come to the ballpark. Believe it or not, winning is not in their top five.”

Pillar questioned Moreno’s desire to win championships on a recent episode of Foul Territory.

“He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn’t care about the Angels.” If Arte Moreno truly prioritized winning, Anaheim would be a destination franchise, says @KPillar4. pic.twitter.com/7axAX8ywJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2026

“He doesn’t realize what he has, because if he really cared about winning, it would be such a destination for players to want to come and play,” Pillar said. “It’s just a matter of time. He just needs to get rid of the team because he really doesn’t really care about, you know, the Angels and, obviously, franchise values are going way up again.

“(Moreno) said he wasn’t actively shopping (the team), but I think there’s a lot of people interested in buying. So hopefully someone just kind of blows them away with an offer here soon, and we could kind of move past the story.”

In 2022, Moreno briefly considered selling the franchise he’d owned since 2003, but pulled the team off the market several months later. He has long been criticized for various decisions, such as changing the team’s city name from Anaheim to Los Angeles and failing to build a championship team despite having both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster. The Angels last won the World Series in 2002, the year before Moreno bought the franchise.