Kevin Millar (Photo courtesy of MLB Network).

Fifteen years went by fast. Kevin Millar, who never imagined himself as a broadcaster, has logged more time as an on-air analyst than as a major league player. He recently celebrated his milestone anniversary, having been a host for MLB Network’s Intentional Talk since its inception in 2011. Millar works alongside Ryan Dempster and Siera Santos at Intentional Talk.

The show’s popularity is on the upswing, having seen a 16% increase in viewership, year-over-year, per Nielsen, from the start of the season through April 28. We recently caught up with Millar, who won the 2004 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, to chat about his career.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: When you first started, did you think you’d still be doing this in 15 years?

Kevin Millar: “When I first started, I thought three months in, I was going to get fired. Chris Rose helped me immensely on the television side. I got released in 2010 with the Cubs, and I flew up there, and Harold Reynolds was helping me learn how to speak into a microphone.

“Pardon the Interruption was a show we all watched and still watch. It’s a copycat world. So, how can we present something like they do? They speak about all sports. We have a just baseball show. Chris Rose, in the beginning stages, was unbelievable, just trying to create and help. You look up now, 15 years later, we’re still doing it and laughing at it and still have an amazing time doing the show.”

How have you grown as a broadcaster?

“To this day, I still get nervous doing interviews, having to ask the questions. Our whole life as an athlete is that you ask the questions, and we answer them. But then you get to television, and you’re asking the questions. That’s always been tough for me. It’s still weird. I laugh at my wife. I get done doing the show, and it looks like I’ve smuggled water balloons under my armpits. I still get nervous. I still get excited. I think when that excitement isn’t there, that means it’s time to go.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If someone hasn’t checked out Intentional Talk, why should they tune in?

“I think our show is unique. It’s fun. It (connects with) the younger generation and the older generation. We talk baseball. We laugh. We have player interviews every day, which I think is fun for the fans. We used to do a lot of off-season stuff. You see their houses, and you see where they live. They talk about something outside the game, whether it’s Mookie Betts throwing five or six 300s as a bowler, or whether it’s guys like Jeff McNeil, who won the (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in golf).

“I think that’s what our show is. You’re going to see the realness, see who’s cheap, see who’s best dressed, and I think you get some laughs. That’s what our show does. The topics are what happened the night before, but after that, it’s off-script, and I think Siera Santos and Ryan Dempster do such a great job.”

Did you always think you’d wind up on TV?

“No, because when I was a player, I sat in my hotel room in my underwear, and we were watching Peter Gammons and Harold Reynolds, hoping they’d show your 3-for-4 when you were with the Marlins against the Brewers. We’d watch an hour of SportsCenter, and then they would just show the scoreboard, and you’re like, ‘Golly!’

“Now with the network, you get all the highlights, all the players’ successes, so every player has a chance to see it and tell their family. But I didn’t know what I was going to do. Baseball was the only thing I knew. When the network launched in 2009, it was perfect timing, because I was at the back end of my career. It was done in 2010, and it just happened. I never planned on being a TV guy.”

How did your playing career end?

“I got released with the Cubs. I’d never been released. No one knows how to handle that, right? I just left in my uniform. We were stretching at 9:05. I got released about a quarter to 9, and I just left. I drove my truck home. I had my cleats on and my uniform on. I didn’t do anything with my locker. I called my dad, and I said, ‘It’s over.’ I was like, ‘Was that my last at-bat yesterday?’ I popped up to short. ‘That’s how you finish?’ So, I went back to St. Paul, Minnesota, where I started in 1993 in the independent league.”

How did you wind up at MLB Network?

“(Then-Senior Vice President of Production) John Entz called me because he had a relationship with Chris Rose, who was doing The Best Damn Sports Show, and who was Fox. Then John went to MLB Network, and I used to go on that show a lot with Chris. That’s kind of how we had a relationship. He said, ‘Hey man, we’d love to have you come up to the network. We’re just launching.’

“I flew up there, sat in a suit and tie at the desk at MLB Tonight, and was scared to death because you’re out of your element. But I loved it. The people at the network, they’re like family. Everybody cares about each other.”

What has surprised you about this season so far?

“The parity. We talked a lot about the Dodgers spending close to two billion. There were a lot of complaints. But then you start the season. You still have the Padres start 14-3. The Braves get off to a rough start and have the injury bug. The Mets are doing great. The Phillies are right there. You can’t give up on the Braves yet. Detroit Tigers, are they here to stay? The Cubs have been the team to talk about the first three weeks. You look up, and now the Reds (are close). The parity in baseball has been awesome, and I think that’s what we all want.”

Who’s the one player you love to watch?

“I love watching Bobby Witt Jr. I think the shortstop position—Elly De La Cruz, Corey Seager, Gunnar Henderson—that’s where it’s at. I think Bobby Witt Jr. would be my answer because I love to watch him, the way he plays this game with speed, power, finesse, and just an awesome glove.”

Elly De La Cruz joins the show!



The @Reds phenom discusses the team’s flashy HR celebration and spending time with fans in the Dominican Republic during winter ball ⚡️@SieraSantos | @Dempster46 | #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/RjUGPa584z — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) April 22, 2025

If the season ended today, what would be your World Series prediction?

“Let’s take the Dodgers out of it for a second because they’re probably the deepest. I think the Mets. Francisco Lindor’s playing amazing. Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso’s playing amazing. They are a tough team that lives in the shadow of the Yankees. And then, I’m going to move over to Sox Nation. (Lucas) Giolito comes back. I think Garrett Crochet has been unbelievable. Alex Bregman has a huge (signing). Aroldis Chapman’s been lights out in that bullpen. They’re a team that if they keep plugging away, I would say the Red Sox and Mets.”

What’s the most impressive piece of memorabilia in your home?

“In 2004, we were on the road in St. Louis. That night that we won (the World Series), we walked around with our jerseys and had everybody sign them. Ellis Burks was walking around getting his jersey signed. (David Ortiz) was walking around getting his jersey signed. So, I have the signed (game-worn) jersey. It’s something I cherish. For me, it’s the most coveted memorabilia.”