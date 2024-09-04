Sep 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Miguel Vargas (20) and outfielder Andrew Benintendi (23) react after colliding on Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jimnez (not pictured) second inning fly ball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A play in Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles illustrated why the 2024 Chicago White Sox may end up as the worst team in Major League Baseball history. Kevin Brown summed it up perfectly by calling the game for the Orioles on MASN.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Eloy Jiménez — who was traded to Baltimore from Chicago at the trade deadline — stepped into the box. Jiménez hit a high popup down the third base line on the first pitch. While the ball was easily clear of the infield, it was hit high enough that White Sox shortstop Jacob Amaya and third baseman Miguel Vargas had a chance to make the play, as did left fielder Andrew Benintendi. Seeing Benintendi get into position, Amaya got out of the way. Vargas did not. As a result, the ball was not caught. Three runs scored as a result of the error and Vargas fell to the ground after getting hit in the race in the collision with Benintendi.

“Oh, no,” Brown exclaimed. “Oh, my goodness. The White Sox have just gone full White Sox.”

ORIOLES LEGEND ELOY JIMÉNEZ!!!! pic.twitter.com/B39NNVzVdd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 3, 2024

Brown’s call could not have been more spot on, highlighting the equal parts comedy and tragedy that the White Sox have been throughout the 2024 season.

Vargas initially remained in the game but later left with “an abrasion on his right eye.” Benintendi, meanwhile, was ejected from the game in the sixth inning for arguing a call.

[Baltimore Orioles on X]