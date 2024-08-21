Photo Credit: MASN

Things were more tense for the Baltimore Orioles heading into the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game with the New York Mets, as a four-run eighth inning turned a seemingly safe 7-1 lead into a far more precarious 7-5 score.

In the top of the ninth inning, that tension got relieved, in more ways than one. Not only did the Orioles get two big insurance runs but they got them on a blooper-filled play from the Mets. Kevin Brown, calling the game for the Orioles on MASN, called the play beautifully.

With one out and runners on first (Ryan Mountcastle) and second (Cedric Mullins), Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson came to the plate for an at-bat against New York’s Danny Young. Henderson hit a soft fly ball to left field. While New York’s Brandon Nimmo got to the ball in enough time to make a catch, the ball hit off of his glove and shot off to his right.

“It kicks behind him — it’s sitting behind the tarp,” Brown said. “Mullins will come in to score. And then, Young throws down to third — throws it away. It’s off the tarp, backed up by Nimmo. Here comes Mountcastle, he scores. Throw to third, not in time. It’s an absolute mess.”

Brown was not quite done.

“Two runs score on a Little League play full of wild throws and boneheaded mistakes and the Orioles get two back,” he said. “M-E-T-S mess, it’s 9-5.”

