Kevin Brown’s return to the broadcast booth wasn’t without a little controversy. It also wasn’t without a couple of fantastic calls on the mic.

Last week, Awful Announcing reported Brown was removed from his role as Orioles’ TV play-by-play voice for citing the team’s recently improved record against the Tampa Bay Rays during a July 23 broadcast. Friday afternoon, hours before he was set to return to the booth, Brown released a statement claiming “media reports have mischaracterized” his relationship with the Orioles. Brown’s statement, however, did not refute any of the reporting as to why he has been absent from the Orioles TV booth since July 23.

Prior to this past weekend’s series in Seattle, Brown released a statement to address his recent absence from the Baltimore Orioles broadcast booth. While Brown’s statement attempts to paint an idealized view of his relationship with the Orioles, the play-by-play voice did not deny that he was removed from the booth for reading an innocuous, if not complimentary, stat about the team last month.

Unfortunately, Brown’s return to the booth on Friday was overshadowed by the statement that was released on social media. And when Brown returned to the Orioles TV booth for MASN, Friday’s intro featured no mention of his extended absence.

This past weekend was a great one for Brown to return to the booth.

On Sunday, he was on the call for Cedric Mullins’ amazing home run-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning in Seattle. Mariners’ first baseman Ty France was robbed of a would-be game-tying blast, with the Orioles leading 3-2.

“You cannot be serious. He cannot have just done that. He cannot have just done that. The play of a lifetime.”

You have to give Brown even more credit when considering former Baltimore reliever Brad Brach, who has made a few appearances on the MASN broadcast in first-year as an analyst, couldn’t hide his excitement and continuously talked over the Orioles’ play-by-play voice.

While the Mariners would eventually tie the game at 3 apiece, Mullins would hit a go-ahead two-run home run in extra innings.

“Cedric Mullins robs a home run. Cedric Mullins hits a home run. And the Orioles are back in front.”

If anything, the calls above show why Brown should have never been removed from the broadcast booth in the first place.

