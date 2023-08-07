Credit: MASN

Kevin Brown’s fairly innocuous comments about the Baltimore Orioles’ recent lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays might not have been appreciated by team ownership, but Major League Baseball broadcasters and media members are coming out in droves to support the play-by-play announcer.

Awful Announcing reported Monday that Brown has been removed from game-calling duties after noting the Orioles’ recent history against the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of a July 23 broadcast. In the segment, Brown simply states facts and essentially tries to explain how this year’s Orioles team is performing better than previous ones.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Brown has not appeared in an Orioles TV broadcast since. He did return for a broadcast during the Rays’ series against the Philadelphia Phillies but only because a different broadcaster got in trouble over a different infraction, per The Athletic. Since then, he has been MIA from all Baltimore Orioles broadcasts.

A senior Orioles official told Awful Announcing “We don’t comment on personnel matters” and “We look forward to hearing Kevin’s voice soon.”

It’s fair to say that Brown’s colleagues in the announcer world have not taken kindly to the news. It appears to be the latest in a series of attempts by team owners or powerful people to stifle anything resembling criticism, even if, in Brown’s case, it was clearly not any kind of critique.

The Athletic’s Sam Blum said in April that he was banned from a show on the Los Angeles Angels radio network due to his “negativity” and that the team was pre-screening questions from reporters to suss out anything they deemed too negative. Longtime Syracuse radio host Brent Axe was fired for being “overly negative” in a move that appeared to be done to appease outgoing Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim.

The unfairness of the purported punishment as it relates to what Brown did brought a lot of MLB announcers and media members out of the woodwork to defend their colleague and hope he either returns to the booth soon or finds himself in the employment of better bosses.

Kevin Brown is one of the best, most prepared, most versatile broadcasters in the industry.

He did NOTHING wrong here. Zero.

Along with his tweet, Yankees announcer Michael Kay also went off on one during his radio show on Monday.

