Triston Casas was born to be a baseball player. He was also apparently born to be a Netflix star.

While we’ll have to wait to see what that looks like in the all-access docuseries, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025, we already got a glimpse of his storytelling abilities. While sidelined with a rib injury, he hopped on the mic during a Sunday Night Baseball game last month and shared a crazy story about his father’s arrest during an in-game interview with ESPN.

According to his teammate, Kenley Jansen, you can expect more of that storytelling when the series debuts. Jansen said as much during a recent interview with Foul Territory, in which the Red Sox closer was asked by A.J. Pierzynski which one of his teammates between Casas, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers or someone who they weren’t thinking of was made for this show.

Without hesitation, Jansen said Casas.

“I think Triston’s probably definitely made for this show,” he said. “I think these guys they love it — they probably love it. They’re enjoying it. I think our bullpen guys, I’m not sure. You know, I speak for myself. But there’s a few guys I kind of feel like (are made for it). Tanner Houck, I think, is made for it too. I don’t see Devers yet in it. But, yeah, a few guys out there just love the show.”

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Casas will continue to showcase his charisma beyond the baseball diamond this week, co-hosting the Home Run Derby and appearing on MLB Network before the official All-Star festivities kick off in Texas. As predicted by Jansen, that only seems to add to the excitement surrounding his potential breakout role in the team’s upcoming Netflix docuseries.

