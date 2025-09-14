Ken Rosenthal mean mugs a Milwaukee Brewers photographer.

Ken Rosenthal found himself in an awkward spot Saturday night during the Brewers’ walk-off celebration.

The MLB on Fox reporter was interviewing Andruw Monasterio after the rookie’s clutch single beat the Cardinals 9-8.

As teammates approached with the traditional Gatorade shower, Rosenthal stepped back to avoid getting soaked.

That part made sense. What happened next didn’t look great.

Rosenthal backed into Scott Paulus, the Brewers team photographer, knocking him over in the process. Instead of helping him up, Rosenthal turned around, looked at Paulus on the ground, and shook his head before continuing with his interview.

Shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal for running over the camera man and then giving him a dirty look as he doesn’t offer to help him up pic.twitter.com/fDur9mSIYV — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) September 14, 2025

As you might imagine, those on social media didn’t exactly run to Rosenthal’s defense. The moment went viral almost immediately. Brewers fans called it classless behavior. Others pointed out that Paulus didn’t deserve that treatment, especially during what should have been a celebration of Monasterio’s heroics.

ken rosenthal falling into my guy Scott and barely apologizing… kenny r. hate club starts now https://t.co/VS8kDiatgb — kb ◡̈ (@_kimberlybates) September 14, 2025

His precious bow-ties are more important than the people that help him do his job. Too many cases in sports media where the on-air talent think they are the prize – not the athlete & viewer. https://t.co/xxxAE02qK1 — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 14, 2025

The head shake is unbelievable https://t.co/kpY48lZ5Nq — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 14, 2025

this is so lame https://t.co/IVxqdzhxcG — IcyVert (@IcyVert) September 14, 2025

Nobody disrespects Scott Paulus like that. https://t.co/QCdHXfqhYa — Meteorologist Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) September 14, 2025

Ken Rosenthal to some poor photographer trying to do his job pic.twitter.com/D5x1o2qpxA — Spencer Michaelis (@smichaelis234) September 14, 2025

Rosenthal has spent decades building credibility as one of baseball’s premier reporters, but he’s also developed a reputation for burning bridges with the very people who make his job possible.

Last season, he was effectively banned from the Padres dugout after writing a column calling Manny Machado “punkish” and Fernando Tatís Jr. a “peacock.” During the All-Star Game, former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer called his questioning of rookie Jacob Misiorowski “disgusting,” criticizing Rosenthal for asking how teammates treated the young pitcher after some were “upset” by his selection.

But Saturday night was different. There were no controversial questions or provocative columns. This was just a reporter who knocked over a photographer trying to document one of the season’s biggest moments, then looked annoyed about it.

The collision itself was probably unavoidable. These things tend to happen in chaotic postgame celebrations when everyone’s trying to do their job in the same cramped space.

What stuck with people was Rosenthal’s reaction afterward. He didn’t help Paulus up or acknowledge what happened beyond looking down at him and shaking his head before returning to his interview.

We don’t know if Rosenthal apologized afterward or if he was just caught off guard in the moment. But the video doesn’t exactly show him in the best light, and the death stare didn’t help his case, either.

Monasterio had just delivered one of Milwaukee’s most dramatic wins of the season, capping an incredible comeback from a 6-1 deficit to clinch a playoff spot. And instead, people were sharing a video of a photographer getting knocked over and glared at by one of MLB’s most recognized reporters.