Credit: Foul Territory, The Mike Francesa Podcast

Mike Francesa has long taken credit for bringing Mike Piazza to the New York Mets; now it seems like he’s working on shipping Francisco Lindor out of town.

Francesa sparked a bit of a firestorm this week by claiming the Mets are shopping Lindor as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches. The way Francesa portrayed it, the Mets aren’t just listening to offers; they’re seeking them. Ken Rosenthal, however, won’t believe the Mets are looking to deal Lindor until he hears it from a beat reporter.

Mike Francesa’s report about the Mets trying to trade Francisco Lindor in the next couple of weeks seems like a bit of a reach, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “With all due respect to Mike, he is not a beat reporter, and I haven’t seen this from any of the beat reporters.” pic.twitter.com/k3uP5Zrn09 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 7, 2026

“I don’t see it,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory of the Mets looking to trade Lindor. “The one person who reported it was Mike Francesa, the radio talk show host in New York. With all due respect to Mike, he is not a beat reporter, and I have not seen any of this from any of the beat reporters; I have not heard it myself. If anything, as Will Sammon wrote last week, the situation between Lindor and Juan Soto is better than it was last year; at least that’s what they’re saying.”

The tension between Soto and Lindor in the Mets clubhouse was all just rumor until franchise owner Steve Cohen gave credence to it last week by claiming the two stars are “getting along much better” this season. But if they’re getting along better this season, that means they weren’t getting along last year. And as the team suffers through one of the most disappointing seasons in their history, Francesa isn’t buying the idea that things are getting better for the two stars.

“I don’t think they get along at all,” Francesa said on his podcast this week. “Everything I’ve heard all along is that they don’t like each other. So they can say what they want. Just like last year, there wasn’t any issues. Nonsense. This year, there’s not any issue.”

Francesa described Lindor as being the team’s “golden boy” right up until the Mets signed Soto to a $765 million contract. And whether it was bringing Soto in at double his salary, or Lindor reportedly not welcoming the new $765 million superstar to the Mets, something seemed to cause a rift between the two players. According to Francesa, the rift has grown to a point where the Mets are now looking to trade Lindor in the next couple of weeks.

“I don’t think there’s any question the Mets are going to try very, very hard to trade Lindor,” Francesa said, citing someone in the know who he trusts very much.

Last December, Francesa claimed a separate rift existed between Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, with the latter being dealt to the Texas Rangers after the two players were divided over Donald Trump. Now Francesa believes it’s Lindor who could be on his way out, with the five years remaining on his contract seeming more feasible to trade than the 15-year deal Soto signed before last season.

It’s still hard to imagine the Mets moving on from Lindor considering we’re only a season and a half removed from discussions about whether he deserves the official title of team captain. The odds are seemingly in Rosenthal’s favor that Lindor will remain a Met through the trade deadline. But if Lindor does get dealt, Francesa will prove he’s still the Sports Pope.