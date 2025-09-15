Ken Rosenthal mean mugs a Milwaukee Brewers photographer.

Ken Rosenthal apologized privately and publicly after an awkward run-in with Milwaukee Brewers team photographer Scott Paulus.

Brewers infielder Andruw Monasterio helped beat the St. Louis Cardinals with a walk-off single Saturday night, but it was Rosenthal who became the story during their postgame interview on Fox. As Monasterio’s teammates approached the microphone with a celebratory Gatorade shower, Rosenthal stepped back to avoid getting wet. Rosenthal, however, stepped into Paulus and knocked him over before giving the Brewers’ photographer a sort of death stare.

Shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal for running over the camera man and then giving him a dirty look as he doesn’t offer to help him up pic.twitter.com/fDur9mSIYV — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) September 14, 2025



The video went viral and, naturally, social media didn’t like the look Rosenthal gave Paulus. In response to the backlash, Rosenthal issued a public apology on Monday morning’s Foul Territory.

“I felt awful about what happened, and I apologized profusely.”@Ken_Rosenthal addresses accidentally knocking over Brewers team photographer, Scott Paulus, Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Ssd9gBArjZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 15, 2025



“The ever-observant A.J. Pierzynski joked afterward that I looked like Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston,” Rosenthal said with a grin. “Now, A.J. of course is more experienced in these kinds of interactions than I am. I must admit though, when I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything. Now, I had to continue the interview, we were life, folks, on national television. Couldn’t stop. That said, I felt awful about what happened.

Rosenthal said he apologized to Paulus after the collision, adding that he’s worked with the Brewers team photographer several times before and looks forward to doing so again.

“I apologized profusely,” Rosenthal continued. “Because let’s face it, I don’t think you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation. So, yeah, sure, I apologized.”

Things like this can happen during postgame celebrations when players are running around with Gatorade jugs and Paulus is trying to capture the perfect image while Rosenthal just wants to stay dry. It seemed like a harmless collision, until the Fox field reporter looked back. By his own admission, Rosenthal was surprised by the stare down, giving credence to everyone else who thought the exchange was bizarre.

Rosenthal noted Fox has the American League playoffs this year, meaning he won’t work with Paulus again unless the Brewers advance to the World Series. But whether it’s this season or next, Rosenthal expects to share a laugh with Paulus about the whole thing whenever they share the photo pit again.