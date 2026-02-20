Credit: Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal

Ken Rosenthal and Alanna Rizzo dedicated part of their latest Fair Territory episode to trying to understand why the Angels aren’t televising a single spring training game, and they couldn’t come up with a good reason.

“My dork of the week once again is the Angels, not for what they’re doing on the field, Ken, but what they’re doing to our colleagues, their television partners,” Rizzo said. “They are not televising a single spring training game on television… I understand they don’t have to televise all 30 or 32 or whatever it is, but to not televise a single spring training game, it just seems another, another lazy approach by the Angels.”

The Angels announced earlier this week that they won’t televise a single spring training game. Fans who want to watch will have to hope the opponent broadcasts and makes it available via the MLB app. Otherwise, they can listen on radio. The only exception is the Freeway Series against the Dodgers, which will air in Southern California because the Dodgers have their broadcast operation running.

Rosenthal admitted he didn’t know all the details of the Angels’ television situation, which has been in peril since January. But he knew enough to call out the problem.

“I don’t know all the details here, Alana, but you’re keeping your product away from your fans,” he said. “And if the idea of spring training and televising spring training games is to get people excited for the regular season, well, the Angels are failing in that regard.

“Now, their team isn’t all that exciting to begin with, but that’s the point. The televising of spring training games is largely promotional. It gives fans an appetite, gets them ready for the season, gets people interested in some of the new players that you might have. So, from that perspective, I don’t understand what the Angels are doing. Again, I don’t know all the particulars, the ins and outs of the television arrangement, but not to have any spring training games televised, not good.”

“It also, as you mentioned, takes the product away from the fan base, but it also, you know, if the broadcasters are not here, it takes away their opportunity to interact with the players and start thinking of some storylines and establish those relationships perhaps with new players,” Rizzo added. “It’s just unfortunate all the way around. I’m assuming it’s a cost-cutting measure, but I’m not certain about that.”

The Angels’ television situation has been in flux since January, when all nine MLB teams still under contract with Main Street Sports Group terminated their deals after a proposed sale to DAZN collapsed. Most of those teams moved immediately to MLB’s in-house production and distribution setup. The Brewers, Marlins, Rays, Royals, Cardinals, Reds, and Tigers all announced their plans within days.

The Angels didn’t. Reports surfaced that they were exploring launching their own regional sports network, which would require buying out Main Street Sports’ stake in their joint venture and building their own production infrastructure from scratch. The Angels finally announced on Feb. 10 that they were partnering with MLB to stream games to in-market fans, but beat writer Jeff Fletcher reported earlier this week that cable distribution details are still being worked out.

That uncertainty apparently extends to spring training. Maybe it’s cost-cutting, like Rizzo speculated. Maybe the production logistics couldn’t be sorted out in time. Either way, fans are the ones who lose.

The Braves have plans to launch their own regional sports network, too, and their production infrastructure isn’t fully operational yet either. They still announced last week that they’re broadcasting 15 spring training games through Gray Media’s local television stations across 26 markets in the Southeast, all free over-the-air. Atlanta found a partner to carry Grapefruit League games while they work on the bigger pieces. The Angels either couldn’t make that happen or didn’t prioritize it.

The Angels have put their fans through 11 straight years of missing the playoffs. They botched the Mike Trout era. They’re in a rebuild that offers very little reason for optimism. Not televising spring training is just one more thing on the list.