With an 87-minute rain delay during Wednesday night’s Subway Series game, it appears Keith Hernandez did some scrolling to occupy his time.

About 20 minutes before the New York Mets and New York Yankees restarted their game at 10:10pm, Hernandez sent out a social media post reminiscent of Stephen A. Smith’s infamous “Take a look, y’all” image tweet from more than nine years ago.

SThe https://t.co/1yjlvWIEH3 are ar — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) June 27, 2024

TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2015



No one knows what Stephen A’s image tweet was about. Stephen A. has even admitted he doesn’t know what the tweet was about, although he believes it may have been the starting point to letting other people handle his social media accounts.

But what about Hernandez? What was he doing during the rain delay that prompted this post 20 minutes before the best booth in baseball went back on-air? While we have no idea what “STHe…are ar” means, we can figure out what Hernandez was watching and perhaps attempting to share.

No, Hernandez wasn’t scouring social media for cheerleaders. It was Tucker Carlson. If you remove video/1 from the link, it redirects to a Tucker Carlson video from the Daily Caller titled, “Tucker Utterly Stumps Reporter By Simply Asking For A Citation.” Would love to know the conversations that were being had in the booth as Hernandez searched social media during this 87-minute rain delay.

Hernandez is a known admirer of the former Fox News host, having appeared on Carlson’s Fox Nation show in early 2023. Hernandez is also known for struggling with social media, being hacked by someone trying to sell MacBook Pros earlier this year.

Maybe the second flub in three months will encourage the Mets Hall-of-Famer to follow Smith’s lead by letting someone else handle his social media accounts. Although that ultimately seems like a loss for all of us. Keep posting, Keith. Even if we don’t always know what you’re posting about.

[Keith Hernandez]