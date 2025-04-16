Photo credit: SNY

For the first time ever, New York Mets analyst Keith Hernandez garnered some attention for what he kept in his mouth.

Hernandez has grown used to making headlines for what comes out of his mouth throughout his decades as a broadcaster. But Tuesday night, Hernandez did just the opposite during the Mets game against the Twins in Minnesota.

As Hernandez was looking at a replay of Mets third baseman Mark Vientos fielding a grounder and firing it to first, he briefly stumbled on his words and said “excuse me” before taking a pause.

After “a little upchuck” from Keith Hernandez mid-sentence, he and Gary Cohen discussed what might have been the culprit. pic.twitter.com/7gr8guQFXo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2025



“You okay over there?” play-by-play voice Gary Cohen asked.

“Yeah,” Hernandez said. “I just had a little upchuck. A little upchuck,” he reiterated with a chuckle. “It just came out of nowhere, right in the middle of my sentence. Sorry. I apologize.”

SNY, either looking for viral moment or feeling really confident in Hernandez’s ability to hold it down, immediately put a camera on him in the booth. Thankfully, Hernandez kept the upchuck in his mouth and refrained from throwing up in the booth, but it was a bold decision by SNY to put a camera on him while things were still unsettled.

Cohen asked Hernandez what he ate before the game, to which the Mets Hall-of-Famer said, “chicken and mashed potatoes.” But Hernandez didn’t think it was bad chicken that got him, instead blaming the upchuck on the vinaigrette from his salad.

“The vinaigrette, you know how it could get ya roiled up,” Hernandez said.

Sounds like something a little Tums can fix. Which means after upchucking in the booth Tuesday night, Hernandez should be back at it Wednesday.