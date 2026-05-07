Credit: SNY

The Colorado Rockies’ grounds crew did an incredible job of clearing snow off the diamond at Coors Field, allowing the Rockies to play the New York Mets on Wednesday night. And it also allowed for an instant classic moment to take place in the SNY Mets television booth.

SNY reporter Steve Gelbs joined play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen and color commentator Keith Hernandez in the booth, and he brought an absolutely ridiculous food item.

The Rockies sell “The Glizzilla” at Coors Field concessions, which they describe as a “two-foot, one-pound hot dog designed for sharing.” The enormous hot dog is $45.

Well, Gelbs indeed shared The Glizzilla, and it was with Hernandez, who recently returned to the Mets booth after undergoing back surgery.

Keith Hernandez and Steve Gelbs Lady and the Tramp a $45 Glizzilla pic.twitter.com/pEFow4ding — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2026

Coming up on Let’s Be Frank…👀 pic.twitter.com/Z9UGX5P2w7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 7, 2026

“What’s Lady and the Tramp?” Hernandez asked, after taking a bite on one end of The Glizzilla while Gelbs bit into the other side.

“They share a hot dog,” Cohen said, after shaking his head at what he was seeing.

“No, spaghetti,” Gelbs correctly interjected. “Spaghetti. It’s very romantic, Keith.”

“It is kind of beefy,” Hernandez said of The Glizzilla.

“You know that image is gonna live forever,” Cohen explained. “You’re never gonna be able to live that down. Either one of you.”

“For Keith, he won’t be able to live it down. For me, it’s a career highlight,” Gelbs said, which made Cohen laugh hard.

The outstanding Mets broadcast crew is known for its shenanigans and hilarious moments, but this one takes things to new levels of absurdity.