For New York Mets fans used to hearing Keith Hernandez on their television each season, it still remains to be seen if the iconic former player ever calls another game on SNY.

Hernandez, who tore a tendon in his shoulder after he fell on a curb last year, missed the last few months of the 2022 MLB season while recovering. That didn’t prevent him from joining his SNY partners Gary Cohen and Ron Darling via speakerphone on occasion. During one appearance, however, Darling casually mentioned Hernandez would be dealing with contract negotiation talks very soon, leading him to admit that it wasn’t set in stone if he would return to the booth in 2023.

“That’s not in my hands,” Hernandez said at the time. “I would love to come back, that’s for sure. I enjoy what I do, I enjoy working with you guys.”

Mets fans have been waiting to hear some kind of resolution to the situation but, according to NY Post Mets beat reporter Mike Puma, contract talks between the former first baseman and the network have hit a snag.

“There is still a gap between SNY and Keith Hernandez in contract talks,” tweeted Puma on Wednesday. “Hernandez was offered a new deal, rejected it, and counter-offered. SNY has not yet responded with another offer.”

Perhaps part of the issue is that Hernandez isn’t as interested in watching 162 MLB games every season anymore, something he alluded to during a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

“I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore,” Hernandez said. “It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy.”

In the meantime, plenty of Mets fans are displeased with the news, especially given that while the Wilpon family sold their ownership of the franchise a few years back, they are still the majority owner of SNY (through Sterling Equities). For fans, seeing the Wilpons get stingy instead of just paying a fan-favorite what he deserves is a bit triggering.

[Mike Puma]