Credit: SNY

Teams can move on from names and logos that featured derogatory slurs or images, but don’t expect Keith Hernandez to be on board.

With the New York Mets in Cleveland this week, play-by-play voice Gary Cohen asked Hernandez to predict how many times he expects to slip up and refer to the Guardians by their old moniker during the series. It prompted Hernandez to recall “Chief Wahoo” before moving on to the Atlanta Braves’ retired logo.

Gary got saved by the bell 😭 pic.twitter.com/96BLREfUde — dianna (@runwildkian) August 4, 2026

“Do you remember the old logo back in the ’50s and early ‘60s of the Milwaukee Braves? The screaming Indian?” Hernandez asked. “That was a great logo.”

“Well, some people might not think so,” Cohen quickly answered.

And on cue, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hit into a double play that effectively ended the inning, and the potentially awkward conversation about the screaming Indian logo.

“Saves us from that awkward conversation,” Cohen noted.

“Oh, it’s not awkward at all,” Hernandez insisted as the broadcast went to commercial. “It’s good conversation!”

The Braves began using the “screaming Indian” logo in 1954, with the controversial caricature following the team during their move from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, before being retired in 1989. Atlanta briefly considered reviving the logo for a batting practice hat in 2013, but ultimately opted against it.

Since then, professional sports teams have made more of an effort to eliminate names or logos that may promote racial stereotypes or be considered insensitive. The Cleveland Indians became the Guardians before the 2022 MLB season, while the Washington Commanders ditched their controversial moniker in 2020.

More recently, the conversation Hernandez wants to have has been rekindled, with President Donald Trump even threatening to stand in the way of the Commanders’ new stadium efforts if they don’t revert back to their old name. The Commanders, however, have continued to move forward with new stadium plans, while showing no willingness to appease Trump. And much to Hernandez’s dismay, the Braves have not shown an interest in bringing back their old logo since briefly considering it more than a decade ago.