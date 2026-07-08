Credit: SNY

If you’ve been waiting for the next generation of Keith Hernandezes to show up on a baseball field, the broadcast booth or anywhere else, you can stop now.

Daniel Lynch IV entered the game for the Kansas City Royals during their 16-12 win over the New York Mets Tuesday night, prompting a conversation between Hernandez and Gary Cohen in the SNY booth that no one could have predicted. As they discussed names being passed down from one generation to another, Hernandez bluntly noted the tradition can only continue until

“Someone burns the line.”

And according to Hernandez, the Hernandez line has already been burnt.

“My two are in their 40s, they’re not going to have kids. I won’t go into one of them. That’s not gonna happen. So the line is burnt. It’s burnt. It just burned down” – Keith Hernandez pic.twitter.com/Uhz3bPMIri — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2026

Hernandez later explained that he has two grandchildren from his adopted daughter. But his two biological daughters never had kids, and likely never will. Similarly, his brother Gary Hernandez has two kids who likely won’t be having any children of their own to continue the family line.

“My two are in their 40s; they’re not going to have kids. I won’t go into one of them,” a rather dejected Hernandez said. “That’s not gonna happen. So the line is burnt. It’s burnt. It just burned down.”

Hernandez reiterated how much love he has for his grandchildren. But while Hernandez can share wisdom with his grandchildren, he can’t share his genes.

“There’s no passing down. We’re done. My brother and I are done, we’re done,” Hernandez insisted with disappointment. “It just seems like a terrible waste.”

There might be a lot of people who wish they had everything Keith Hernandez has to offer. But unfortunately for the world, there doesn’t seem to be another Keith Hernandez in our future. All of the athletic talent, all of the on-air talent, the hair, the mustache, the wit, the candor, the allure and charm, and no one is going to get it. The line has been burnt. And as interesting as this conversation was during a Mets game, it will probably be an even more interesting one at the next Hernandez family gathering.