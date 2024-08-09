Photo credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez likes baseball, he likes broadcasting and he likes the New York Mets, but he loves seeing women in the crowd.

The Mets newfound good luck charm, Grimace, was in attendance for the final game of their series against the Rockies Thursday afternoon in Colorado. And with the Rockies wearing their purple uniforms and Grimace being purple, Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen recognized a potential quandary.

Somebody get Keith Hernandez pic.twitter.com/mRJslpgH2k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024



“With the Rockies wearing their purple jerseys today, who is Grimace rooting for?” Cohen asked as the SNY broadcast focused on the character from McDonaldland.

Hernandez undoubtedly heard Cohen pose the question, but he had much more important things on his mind, like the woman sitting next to Grimace.

“I want to know is that the Grimace’s date?” Hernandez asked.

Cohen is a great play-by-play voice, but his ability to play along while (usually) keeping Hernandez from taking a joke or comment too far is what makes this the best booth in baseball. And without hesitation, Cohen playfully noted, “every Grimace has to have a better half.” Although it was the following five seconds of silence before Cohen jumped back into his play-by-play that really makes this clip.

By now, SNY has to know Hernandez can’t help himself from womangazing. Hernandez, a big 69 guy who previously called himself a “creepy old man,” can’t focus on baseball, and he definitely can’t focus on Grimace, when the opportunity to fawn over a woman presents itself. There were the cheerleaders earlier this season, and of course the infamous hot dog incident from 2014. Don’t expect Keith to stick to sports when there’s a woman on the screen.

[SNY]