The New York Mets may have overhauled their roster this offseason, but with Keith Hernandez returning to SNY, fans will rejoice the TV booth looking the same.

Tuesday afternoon, Newsday’s Anthony Rieber reported Hernandez has reached a new contract agreement with SNY. The news comes after Hernandez and SNY began contract negotiations for the third time in six years. The agreement ensures the best booth in baseball will be intact for the 2026 season, with Hernandez, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling set to work their 21st consecutive year together for SNY.

Last month, John DeMarsico, longtime director for Mets broadcasts announced his departure from SNY after 17 seasons. DeMarsico has been credited with taking Mets telecasts to another level through his cinematic approach to directing, but attributed his departure to a shift in creative direction. Thankfully, that creative shift didn’t appear to include any changes to Gary, Keith and Ron.

Mets fans often get a little antsy whenever Hernandez’s contract negotiations are in the news cycle. Hernandez has made it clear he has no desire to offer a hometown discount. And while the Mets are now owned by Steve Cohen, who has no problem showing off his deep pockets, SNY is still controlled by the Wilpon family. The Wilpons, who sold the Mets to Cohen but retained SNY in 2020, were notoriously cheap during their time owning the franchise.

There was some concern about Hernandez and SNY landing a contract during their last negotiations in 2023, with both sides reaching a prolonged stalemate, but a deal was eventually agreed to with no hard feelings. This latest round of negotiations never reached a similar point of concern. Despite the Mets fan’s angst with the Wilpons, Hernandez has spoken highly of the family, even crediting them for allowing the Mets broadcast to be so honest and unfiltered on-air.

The length of Hernandez’s new contract was not reported. But last October, the 72-year-old Hernandez told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman he would like to sign up for another three seasons.