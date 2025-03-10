Credit: WPIX

A few weeks ago, a clip of a man and woman playing pickleball shown during a New York Mets spring training broadcast went viral.

The virality was related less to the gameplay and more to Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez’s inability to focus while watching the clip, presumably because of the female player.

“I’m distracted.” – Keith Hernandez, in midseason form pic.twitter.com/D5ZngW4uN1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 22, 2025

Since then, Keith has eagerly anticipated seeing another pickleball clip during a Mets game. Alas, be careful what you wish for.

Sunday, Hernandez called the Mets’ 7-6 spring training win over the Washington Nationals alongside Steve Gelbs on WPIX. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut to a vignette of sporting activities people participate in there in Florida. While we saw surfing, golfing, and tennis clips, Hernandez had his mind elsewhere.

On the Mets PIX broadcast… “I’m looking for that pickleball.” – Keith Hernandez “That’s the one you were looking for?” – Steve Gelbs “Not really.” – Keith Hernandez (h/t: @El_Troll_SZN) pic.twitter.com/P98ndLp7Sa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2025

“Lot to do down here,” said Gelbs. “Nice to see some tennis. Everybody’s into pickleball. Nice to see some people playing tennis.”

“I’m looking for that pickleball,” responded Hernandez, right before a clip of two elderly gentlemen playing pickleball was shown.

“That’s the one you were looking for?” asked Gelbs

“Not really,” said a despondent Hernandez.

Sadly, Keith is running out of time to reconnect with his Florida pickleball lady. The 2025 MLB season will be here before we know it.