Credit: PIX 11

New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez revealed on Friday night that he will have back surgery that will cause him to miss some upcoming broadcasts.

During Friday night’s PIX 11 broadcast of the Mets’ game against the Athletics at Citi Field, Hernandez explained that he’ll have back surgery on Tuesday and will miss next week’s road trip for the Mets vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

“Tuesday morning (for back surgery),” Hernandez explained. “It can’t happen soon enough. I’ll be the first one under the knife. And I’ll feel better, hopefully. And I’m shooting to come back for the Rockies series over the weekend at home here. I know you don’t think I’ll make it. I’m telling you, I’ll be here.”

Keith Hernandez will have back surgery and will miss some Mets game broadcasts. #MLB pic.twitter.com/teK0jgPXrR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2026

That series vs. the Colorado Rockies will begin Friday, April 24, at Citi Field. After returning from their road trip, the Mets will host a series vs the Minnesota Twins ahead of that Rockies series.

Hernandez missed some Mets broadcasts earlier this month due to the back issue and was replaced by Todd Zeile on a road trip. The back pain was described as “excruciating” by Hernandez before he missed time.

Gary Cohen says Keith Hernandez will miss tomorrow’s game due to back issues. Hernandez has cited “excruciating pain” shooting up his right leg. — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) April 1, 2026

Hopefully, this surgery will have Hernandez feeling much better going forward.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen (who returned to the booth on Friday after a mysterious absence on Thursday) and color commentator Ron Darling, Hernandez plays a big part in a Mets broadcast booth — usually on SNY — that Awful Announcing readers ranked second in the majors in 2025 (and first in 2024).

Hernandez is a Mets legend, both for his playing days as a star first baseman and for being one of the top analysts in baseball ( and for being a Seinfeld star).