Keith Hernandez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Edit via Liam McGuire.

Keith Hernandez is a man of many talents. He’s Keith Hernandez, after all.

But when it comes to knowing who non-baseball people are, his expertise might just lie with Daily Caller articles and Tulsi Gabbard. Because when Gary Cohen asked Keith Hernandez about José Miranda’s cousin, who just happened to be one of the most famous people on the face of the planet at one point in time, the SNY analyst and former New York Mets first baseman had zero clue.

Miranda came to the plate in the first inning of Game 2 amidst New York’s three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, and Cohen riffed about the hitting he’d been doing. Earlier this season, the Twins 26-year-old infielder had 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats, which set a franchise record and tied a league record.

Cohen, riffing about Miranda’s impressive feat, mentioned how he came from a family that knows all about hits.

“You know who his cousin is?” Cohen asked Hernandez. “Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

After a couple of seconds of dead air, Cohen informed Hernandez that Lin-Manuel was responsible for creating the Broadway Musical, Hamilton. But asking him who Lin-Manuel Miranda was was akin to asking Hernandez if he remembered who pitched in the second inning for the Mets in a 2003 spring training game.

“You’ve heard of him? Nothing, I get nothing,” Cohen quipped.

“Where am I missing the boat here?” Hernandez asked.

“You’ve heard of the music, Hamilton? Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote Hamilton,” added Cohen.

“Well, no wonder. I feel better that I didn’t know that,” said Hernandez. “I thought you were talking about a ball player.”

He was not.

While Hernandez might be a former captain of the infield, the world of entertainment—outside of Seinfeld—seems to be a mystery to him. But it’s instances like these that make him such a unique and entertaining broadcaster. Surely, you could poll color analysts around the league, and a good chunk of them would have no idea who Lin-Manuel Miranda is. But this is what makes Keith Hernandez, well, Keith Hernandez.

[SNY]