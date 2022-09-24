Season-ending injuries are common in baseball, but they’re significantly less common among the commentators in the booth. But that didn’t stop New York Mets commentator Keith Hernandez of SNY, who will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a wild injury while walking the streets of Manhattan.

According to Hernandez’s broadcast partner Gary Cohen, Hernandez suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his shoulder after the Mets legend tripped and fell on a curb while walking in the city.

Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez. A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason! pic.twitter.com/2lQ21WT6aG — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2022

“He was walking down the street in Manhattan on Wednesday night and he went to step on a curb,” Cohen explained. “He was holding his phone in one hand in his glass on the other hand and he didn’t quite make the curb and he fell – protected the phone, protected the glasses – and fell directly on his shoulder where he suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his shoulder and is going to require surgery next week.”

The freak injury is going to keep Hernandez out of the booth for at least the rest of the regular season.

“Keith is on the injured list and he’s going to miss the rest of the regular season,” Cohen explained.

While Hernandez will not be a regular in the booth for the rest of the Mets’ regular season as they make their pennant push, Cohen said that Hernandez will return briefly during a game in the future to say farewell to the audience. Cohen also said Hernandez will likely return during the postseason during some shows before and after games.

“Sometimes the injured list claims victims that you just don’t expect,” Cohen said.

