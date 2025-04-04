Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Hernandez insists his hot mic blunder was meant to be an off-air dig at the Miami Marlins, not the New York Mets.

As SNY returned from a commercial break to start the 11th inning of the Mets game in Miami Wednesday night, the audience was treated to hearing Hernandez say “piss-poor hitting” before play-by-play voice Gary Cohen took the reins with an ad read for Infiniti.

“Piss-poor hitting.” – Keith Hernandez with a hot-mic moment coming out of commercial 😬 pic.twitter.com/Bxqt5NCyIR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2025



While Hernandez’s comment clearly wasn’t meant for the airwaves, it also wasn’t unfair analysis after a 10th inning where the Mets and Marlins failed to score the designated runner from second base. Friday morning, however, Hernandez joined Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti on WFAN and claimed his comment was directed at the Marlins.

Keith Hernandez clarifies “piss-poor hitting” comment, claiming “it was intended for the Marlins” pic.twitter.com/TmljY2hntW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2025



“It was intended for the Marlins,” Hernandez said after telling Esiason he didn’t get any heat for the comment from the Mets. “I know the Mets left a runner on third as well but…to me it’s just a lost art, I just see it year in and year out a basic inability to make an adjustment at the plate when a sacrifice fly is in order, particularly when it wins a game late. It’s just a pet peeve of mine. I mean, it’s the easiest RBI in the world. Get it done.”

The Mets got it done in the 11th inning to salvage their series against Miami. But “piss-poor hitting” was an accurate depiction of both teams after the 10th. And it would seem likely that Hernandez’s hot mic comment wasn’t only directed at the Marlins, although that’s how he’s attempting to spin it.

Mets fans got a good chuckle out of Hernandez’s harmless mistake. But it’s notable to hear him claim it was only intended for the Marlins, particularly after former Met Todd Frazier admitted the clubhouse has had issues with the team’s broadcasters. But players shouldn’t have a problem with an analyst analyzing their “piss-poor hitting,” particularly after an inning where their hitting was “piss-poor.”