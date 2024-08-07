Photo Credit: SNY

The New York Mets and their fans likely won’t look back at Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies with a lot of fondness. The broadcast of the loss, however, might be a different story.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, SNY cameras noticed something unusual by the out-of-town scoreboard at Coors Field. In a small space between one of the scores and an advertisement, a small girl appeared to be standing behind bars. At least, that’s what Keith Hernandez thought he saw.

“What did she do?” Hernandez asked. “Did they put her in jail?”

“It’s a doll,” play-by-play man Gary Cohen replied.

Keith Hernandez: What did she do? Did they put her in jail? Gary Cohen: It’s a doll. pic.twitter.com/nCkEp98KGQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2024

“It’s like something from The Shining,” Cohen added.

“Or a female Chucky,” Hernandez interjected. “What is that? That is funny.”

“It’s a Rockies doll,” Cohen noted.

“Of course it is,” said Hernandez.

“It’s wearing purple and everything,” Cohen said.

“She’s got her hands on the bars,” Hernandez said, before going into an impression. “‘Let me out. Let me out.'”

There’s a reason the SNY crew is so highly regarded. Even in a game that was disappointing for the Mets (they lost 6-3), the broadcast always delivers.

