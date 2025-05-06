Photo credit: SNY

New York Mets fans have always loved the honesty that comes from Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling in the SNY broadcast booth. And apparently, they have Fred Wilpon to thank.

Celebrating 20 years as the best booth in baseball, Gary, Keith and Ron joined former Mets media relations director and current president of alumni relations, Jay Horwitz for a podcast interview. Horwitz asked about their start, their chemistry, and their willingness to say what they want without receiving a call from above. Hernandez aptly answered the latter.

“I’ve never really gotten a call, and you know me, I’ve said a few things,” Hernandez admitted with a chuckle. “I will say this, Fred Wilpon came up to me and I’m sure Gary and Ron, maybe a half dozen times and said ‘Keep it up, we want a fair broadcast. Be honest for the fans.’ Kudos to Fred.”

Hernandez certainly has said a few things over the course of his two decades as a Mets broadcaster for SNY. And as Cohen previously noted, Hernandez barely survived his first month in the booth. During a trip to San Diego in April 2006, Hernandez saw a female trainer near the Padres bench and said, “I won’t say that women belong in the kitchen, but they don’t belong in the dugout.”

Someone must have called the former NL MVP about that comment. Because Hernandez later apologized for the incident and SNY issued a statement saying they “reprimanded him” for the remarks. Nearly two decades later, Hernandez has continued to say a few things, but none as controversial as what he said in San Diego during his first month in the booth.

The Wilpons legacy with the Mets isn’t great. And considering a former Mets official once accused them of being “hypersensitive” to media criticism, it’s surprising to hear it was Wilpon who urged Gary, Keith and Ron to “be honest.”

After selling the Mets to Steve Cohen in 2020, the Wilpons and Katz families have continued to control SNY since the network launched in 2006. It was recently reported, however, that they have started the process of exploring a sale. But if Wilpon was the initiator of an honest broadcast for the Mets, then he deserves some credit for encouraging the best booth in baseball to flourish.