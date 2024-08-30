Photo credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez’s facial hair might be iconic, but it can’t compete with some of the burly beards in attendance to watch a baseball game in Phoenix.

Usually, SNY just needs to find an attractive woman in the stands to get Hernandez to say something funny. But during the New York Mets Thursday afternoon matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, SNY went a different route, putting men with big beards and something stuck in their teeth on display for Hernandez.

“What’s going on with the food they’re serving these people?” pic.twitter.com/y8GwzML8Xz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024



“What’s going on with the food they’re serving these people?” Hernandez asked after seeing a second man reach deep into his mouth to pick something out of his teeth with his fingernail.

“Some of that ballpark food will get stuck in your teeth,” play-by-play voice Gary Cohen said, citing cotton candy and popcorn as possible culprits. “And not everybody travels with floss…I know you do. I know if I ever have a stuck-in-the-tooth situation, then you are right there with floss.”

Hernandez quickly concurred with Cohen, noting he’s always there with floss for whoever needs it. Everyone should have a friend they can depend on for a stuck-in-the-tooth situation. And unfortunately, it seems like not everyone in Phoenix does. But what they lack in dental floss, Phoenix makes up for it in burly beards.

As SNY moved on from one fan picking their teeth to another and one giant beard to the next, it became very clear to Hernandez that he wasn’t in Sag Harbor anymore. But he didn’t mind.

“Looks like two old prospectors there. They didn’t strike the mother lode, that’s for sure,” Hernandez said with a chuckle. “We love it here in Phoenix and Arizona, all these rustic beards. It’s fabulous, I love it.”

[SNY]