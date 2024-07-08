Screengrab: SNY

Keith Hernandez is known for being an unfiltered broadcaster, but even if he has a line he won’t cross, that line starts with the letter F.

The song “OMG” has been a rallying cry for the New York Mets in recent weeks. It also happens to be sung by a player on the team, José Iglesias, who wasn’t expected to be much of a contributor this season but has made himself almost indispensable in the most unique way.

During their Sunday afternoon game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, SNY showed fans waving an OMG sign while chanting, “Let’s Go, Mets.” Play-by-play voice Gary Cohen noted they should be chanting “Oh My God,” which prompted Hernandez to firmly state there’s only one chant he wants fans to avoid.

Keith Hernandez is not a fan of ‘LFGM’ pic.twitter.com/PLrPGGYA1T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2024

“As long as they don’t…on the other one – ‘Let’s Go Mets’ – just don’t add on the F,” Hernandez insisted. “I don’t like the F…I’ve had people ask me to sign and say, ‘Would you mind putting LFGM?’ and I say, ‘No, no, I don’t do that.’ I do not do that.”

“Leave that to Pete,” Cohen added after referring to ‘LFGM’ as Pete’s little baby.

“Very, very grotesque,” Hernandez said of the Alonso-claimed acronym that stands for “Let’s F*cking Go Mets.”

For years, Alonso has pushed the “LFGM” mantra for the Mets and their fans, so much so that he drew the ire of Buck Showalter last season when the All-Star first baseman bypassed the acronym and said, “Let’s f*cking go Mets” right into a PA mic after hitting a walk-off homer.

And apparently, for years, Hernandez has hated the slogan. Showalter didn’t think a stadium mic in front of fans was the right setting for Alonso to drop an f-bomb, and Hernandez doesn’t seem to like it in any setting.

The unruly mantra hasn’t caused Hernandez to sour on Alonso. Hernandez has long supported Alonso, imploring the Mets to sign their All-Star first baseman to a long-term contract extension. But if his disdain for “LFGM” turns into some sort of feud with Alonso, it wouldn’t be the first time Hernandez feuded with a Mets star.

In 2002, Hernandez got into it with Mike Piazza after accusing the Mets of quitting on the field.

