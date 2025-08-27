Photo Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Keith Hernandez doesn’t think much of the Philadelphia Phillies. The feeling’s mutual.

The Mets broadcaster’s latest jab came on The Mets Pod with Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo. Asked to describe the Phillies in one word, Hernandez didn’t bother dressing it up: “Overrated.”

This isn’t new from the former Mets first baseman.

Before Philadelphia’s improbable 2022 World Series run, Hernandez openly said he was glad to be off a Phillies series, telling SNY executives he hated doing their games.

“They never seem to disappoint,” he said then. “Over the years — and they’re hot right now — but I would like to see them. As far as fundamentally, defensively, the Phillies have always been just, you know, not up to it.”

Philadelphia, of course, didn’t go down without a fight.

The thing is, Hernandez wasn’t entirely wrong.

The Phillies were a mess defensively early in 2022 before tightening things up. Alec Bohm stopped booting balls at third, Brandon Marsh stabilized center field, and smarter alignments helped them mask some flaws. By the time they were storming through October, Hernandez himself admitted they’d “found out how to win.”

“They started doing little things because they wanted to get to the World Series,” he told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “They wanted the brass ring.”

But whatever goodwill was built clearly didn’t stick.

With the Mets having ripped off nine straight wins against Philadelphia at Citi Field — including Brandon Nimmo’s walk-off RBI single on Tuesday — Hernandez still sees Philadelphia as a little too proud of itself.

And as for Hernandez, he’s in no hurry to eat crow again, at least not until the Phillies finally figure out how to win in Queens.