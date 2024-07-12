Photo credit: SI and Bravo

Kate Upton is answering questions about Justin Verlander’s injury status, Livvy Dunne is talking about Paul Skenes’ pitch count, and Major League Baseball has never felt so trendy.

Thursday night was quite the night for MLB WAGs. Dunne was walking the red carpet at the ESPYS when she got a taste of what it probably feels like to be a Pittsburgh sports radio host right now, as Sports Illustrated asked about the Pirates’ decision to pull Skenes (her boyfriend) amid his bid for a no-hitter.

.@livvydunne discusses Paul Skenes getting pulled from a no-hitter after seven innings ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1gNRgiC1NH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2024



“You know what, it would have been a cool accolade to say that you threw a no-hitter in your rookie year,” Dunne said. “But also, you gotta make that arm last long, so I don’t blame them.”

It would have been much better content if Dunne decided to incite Pirates fans by blasting the team for stealing a no-hit bid from her boyfriend. Alas, the Pirates’ front office can enjoy a collective high five after hearing Dunne support the controversial decision.

And while Dunne was on the red carpet at the ESPYS, Kate Upton was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was pressed on her husband’s neck injury.

Kate Upton last night on Bravo asked about Justin Verlander’s injury and if he’ll be pitching soon, & also tells a story of celebrating the 2022 WS at her daughter’s bday party. #Relentless pic.twitter.com/W0vY4fy4tC — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) July 12, 2024



“You know I’m a huge baseball fan,” Cohen said. “What is the status of Justin’s neck injury? How is he doing…will he be pitching soon?”

Reluctant to offer much insight, Upton claimed, “I don’t know details because I’m there for the emotional support,” awkwardly adding, “I’m a big fan,” with a laugh. No update on Verlander, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by Cohen.

Find a national show on this side of MLB Network talking more baseball than Andy Cohen. You probably won’t. Certainly not on First Take or Undisputed. But while Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless are quick to dismiss baseball from the national conversation, Cohen isn’t. At least not when Kate Upton joins the show.

