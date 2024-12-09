Photo Credit: SNY

Juan Soto is going to the New York Mets.

Andy Martino of SNY was one of the first reporters to share that a deal had been reached. After the news broke, he and Jim Duquette went on SNY to talk with Eamon McAnaney about how quickly things came together.

At one point in the evening, it looked as though Soto would be re-signing with the New York Yankees, who he helped lead to the American League pennant in 2024. Not long after that, though, Soto was going to Queens.

“The Mets were dead in the water on this at about 3 p.m. today,” Martino said. “This was going nowhere. Momentum was with the Yankees. And it picked up late and it picked up quick.”

“I think if you’d asked anybody in the know — Jim, we had a little dinner at the bar about, what, 6:00 or so? Something like that,” Martino asked.

“About two-and-a-half, three hours,” Duquette replied.

“When we sat down, the Yankees were winning this thing. When We got up, the Mets were. That’s how quickly this came together.”

The deal that Soto and the Mets eventually reached was massive. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that it’s a 15-year, $765 million deal with potential to be worth $800 million. As he noted, “It is the largest deal in professional sports history.”

