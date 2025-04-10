Former Giants star J.T. Snow apologizes for ‘classless’ Victor Robles post, then deletes apology

J.T. Snow stepped in it Sunday night.

The former San Francisco Giants star and part-time KNBR-AM/FM host shared an impulsive social media post about Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles following his injury, only to apologize (and then delete that apology).

Our story begins in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game between the Giants and Mariners. The score was tied 4-4 when Robles made an incredible catch in the right field corner before crashing into the Oracle Park netting and wall.

Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was helped off the field and taken away in a cart after this scary collision pic.twitter.com/vdwJcBemB3

Robles was visibly pained and barely got rid of the ball before falling back to the ground. Giants runner Luis Matos tagged up from first base and ran to third but was eventually sent back to second after a replay review. Medical personnel attended to Robles, who was ultimately carted off the field. Nothing was unusual about the stoppage, but that’s when Snow took to X and posted, “Victor Robles tried to ice us! We don’t play that game.”

San Francisco won the game on the next pitch when Matos scored from second base. Immediately following the game, many Mariners fans began calling Snow out over his comments, which the Seattle Mariners on SI blog called “classless.”

While he initially reacted to some of the comments he received, Snow deleted his post soon after the game. Tuesday, he apologized on X, saying he hadn’t seen the play that led to Robles’ injury before posting.