J.T. Realmuto would’ve rather talked about anything else.

In the immediate aftermath of a gut-wrenching loss — a play he was directly involved in — the Philadelphia Phillies catcher wanted nothing to do with a question about his future.

It’s understandable that the 34-year-old Realmuto probably just experienced what amounted to the end of the run for a Phillies’ core that fell just a couple of games short of winning a World Series. But it’s also a question that has to — and is going to — be asked.

“I’m not here to talk about free agency, dude,” Realmuto said when asked about whether he wanted or expected to be back with the Phillies in 2026. “Don’t ask that question.”

Much to his displeasure, another question was asked about how Realmuto felt in the moment, knowing that, like a few others in a beleaguered clubhouse, this could be it for him in the city he’s called home since 2019.

“I’m thinking about losing a baseball game, that’s what it feels like right now,” the Oklahoma native, arms now folded, replied. “The last thing I’m thinking about is next year. If you want to ask about this series or my teammates, I understand that, but I haven’t thought about next year yet.”

Realmuto, unlike his teammates, actually had a solid postseason at the plate. He went 6-for-17 with a triple, three walks, and a .353/.353/.765 slash line across the four-game NLDS. But his work behind the plate couldn’t compensate for a Phillies lineup that couldn’t generate enough offense for the fourth straight postseason. And in the final play of Philadelphia’s season, Realmuto was standing at home plate when Orion Kerkering inexplicably threw over his head instead of to first base, allowing the winning run to score on a walk-off error.

Phillies fans may already be onto next year. In addition to Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Ranger Suárez are free agents, as are other key players like Harrison Bader, Max Kepler, Jose Alvarado, and David Robertson. But Realmuto and Schwarber represent the biggest decisions facing Dave Dombrowski this winter.

The Phillies paid Realmuto like one of baseball’s best players five years ago. They gave him $115.5 million after the 2020 season, the richest contract ever for a catcher at the time. He was 29, coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons, and the centerpiece of their rebuild.

Realmuto will turn 35 in March, and he’s heading into a free agent catching market that isn’t exactly loaded. Salvador Perez has a club option. Danny Jansen has a mutual option. After that, it’s mostly backup-caliber options like Victor Caratini, Austin Hedges, and Christian Vázquez, to name a few. Teams looking for a starting catcher will have limited choices, which should work in Realmuto’s favor even as his offensive numbers decline.

The Phillies already have a bunch of players signed into their 30s, and Realmuto will likely be looking for a multi-year commitment. They also don’t have an obvious internal replacement, as backup Rafael Marchan hit .210 in 42 games this season. That puts Philadelphia in a position where bringing Realmuto back makes more sense than letting him walk, even if the price tag won’t match his previous deal.

Bryce Harper made that much clear when asked about Realmuto and Schwarber’s futures after the loss.

“I’m not really sure what happens or what goes into this offseason, or where we kind of go from here,” Harper said. “But I think obviously those two guys are going to be a main decision for us and a main conversation for us as a team and as a club. And I think obviously we love those two guys and we want them back.”

Realmuto wasn’t ready to have that conversation on Thursday. The Phillies will have it anyway.