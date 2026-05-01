Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

For baseball fans, Jon “Boog” Sciambi is among the most entertaining and informative personalities in the game.

Sciambi serves as the Chicago Cubs’ TV voice on Marquee Sports Network, joining analyst Jim Deshaies and reporter Taylor McGregor. He also provides radio and TV coverage for ESPN. Sciambi is known for his humor and deep understanding of analytics.

We recently caught up with Sciambi to discuss the Cubs and related topics.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What has surprised you the most so far?

Jon Sciambi: “I’m surprised the NL Central’s been this good. It’s been the best division in baseball. I didn’t think it would be quite so potent top to bottom. I’m not going to sit here and say I think it’ll necessarily stay at this level, but yeah, that probably surprised me a bit.”

How would you describe the Cubs’ season?

“Everybody talks about how early it is and what happened to us as a good example. We were just plodding along and then ripped off 10 in a row. That changes the dynamic of everything, and you’re right back in a space where everybody’s talking about how good your team is.

“Pitching and injuries are a huge part of the story for us. We just lost so many guys. I think we currently have 11 or 10 pitchers on the IL, and it’s still not even May. On the opening-day roster for the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A team, they had 15 pitchers, and already nine of them have pitched for the Chicago Cubs this year.”

Which young Cubs player has impressed you?

“Moisés Ballesteros has been excellent. I think we knew he could hit, but he has been absolutely raking. Most of the time, when a team does something special, you get performances that you may have expected at some point, but not immediately from young guys. He’s been wonderful so far.

“(Pete Crow-Armstrong) is off to a slow start with the bat, but he continues to play, I think, the best defense of any player at any position in baseball. Our manager, Craig Counsell, says he’s the best defender in the world.”

What metrics do you use to gauge how good a team is?

“You look at run differential, and the extrapolation of that is on every team’s Baseball Reference page. Bill James has a Pythagorean Theorem formula that uses runs scored and runs allowed to (assess) what your record should be. So I look at it, especially for a team, if I haven’t been watching them closely in the short term. ‘Okay, does their record match up with how they’ve played so far?’ I think run differential is a really good stat for understanding how teams play.”

What’s it like working with Jim Deshaies and Taylor McGregor?

That’s the best part of the gig. JD has been amazing to work with. He has curiosity and intellect, and he still really loves the game. Taylor’s been a great part of our storytelling. I think she’s grown so much. The chemistry in our group is really important. You want to make it fun and interesting, but you also want to make sure people understand you’re enjoying it. With the three of us, I think that comes across.”

.@Taylor_McGregor brought Boog a cake for his birthday during the game 😆🎂 pic.twitter.com/VGLY0e0RAU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 12, 2025

What’s your prediction for the Cubs for the rest of the regular season?

“I think they’ll win the division, but the Pirates are taking steps. The Reds are off to a good start. The Cardinals have gotten off to a good start. It’s certainly foolish to ever, ever count out the Milwaukee Brewers.”

Did you encounter any pushback to what you said about ex-athletes becoming broadcasters?

“No. The main jumping-off point was just in general. I just think that job’s really hard. I was making the point that if you have a great player, even if you want to say they’re the best ever at looking at a field, decoding the field, and executing the play, the idea of looking at a field, decoding it, and then articulating what should be done are two completely different skill sets. The idea that a person would be good at one and good at the other, I understand a little bit of the thought connection there, but the idea that just because you can see it and decode it means you’re going to be able to articulate it.”

What was it like to work the World Series last year?

“That was as much fun. I think that series was incredible. It was everything people love about baseball. It certainly goes to show that between North America and Japan, more than 50 million people were watching. So, the idea of baseball and the lack of popularity, that was a pretty incredible Game 7. I mean, Game 6 and Game 7 were remarkable. It was absolutely amazing.”

What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen a fan do this year?

“We were in Tampa, and a fan went for a foul ball and lost the bottom half of their attire. I think it was very much in question whether the bottom half of their attire was already down as they got up to go after the foul ball. I got more texts about that one, and JD just dropped a simple, ‘Hope everybody’s okay down there.'”

Why does ALS fundraising mean so much to you personally?

“We’re in the process of putting out some content next week because May is ALS Awareness Month. I lost a friend named Tim Sheehy, whom I met when I was seven years old. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2005. We founded Project Main Street, which helps raise money for people living with ALS. We started that in 2006, and Tim died in 2007.

“Over the last few years, we have used Lou Gehrig Day as our focal point for awareness and fundraising, etc., through T-shirts and just trying to get the message out. I still think it’s an underfunded disease, and there are still so many people who just don’t know what it is.”

To donate to Project Main Street, visit projectmainst.org.