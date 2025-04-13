Jung Hoo Lee celebrates a three-run homer against the New York Yankees on April 13, 2025. Jung Hoo Lee celebrates a three-run homer against the New York Yankees on April 13, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images.)
San Francisco Giants’ outfielder Jung Hoo Lee had quite the road trip to Yankee Stadium this weekend. Lee hit his first home run of the season in Friday’s series opener, and Jon Miller provided a great call of that on the Giants’ local broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area:

The Giants won that rain-shortened game 9-1 in six innings. Lee then hit a double in an 8-4 loss Saturday. And then in Sunday’s series finale, he blasted two home runs, with the second one getting Miller to reference some past Yankees known for home runs:

Of course, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Reggie Jackson never played at the current Yankee Stadium, which only opened in 2009. And career-long comparisons would be premature at this point, as Lee is only in his second MLB season following a notable career in Korea. But Miller (a Giants’ broadcaster across radio and TV since 1997, and one set to keep that work up after he and fellow announcers Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper, and Dave Flemming all signed extensions this offseason) was more referencing some of those famed figures’ power in the Bronx in his Jung Hoo Lee call here. And Lee certainly fit that mould this weekend, hitting all three of his home runs this year in this series.

On the year, Lee was hitting .333/.404/.588 entering Sunday. And two home runs in three at-bats will only boost those totals. If Lee can keep this power up, he may produce some more highlights for Miller and the Giants’ other broadcasters to call before long.

