MLB insider Jon Heyman is joining the New York Post as a baseball columnist, according to Heyman himself Tuesday night on Twitter.

Source: Me to @nypostsports as baseball columnist @Joelsherman1 was on it 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2022

In that tweet, Heyman tagged Joel Sherman, who’s already an MLB insider and columnist at the New York Post. Sherman responded to the Heyman news on Twitter, adding that they “worked against each other” on the New York Yankees beat in the 1990s (Heyman covered the Yankees with Newsday for 16 years, while Sherman covered the Yankees with the New York Post from 1989-95).

BTW, tomorrow I am going to start caring a lot less about Ryan Pressly’s extension. That will be @JonHeyman job — I think. Well, either way, congratulations. Jon and I 1st worked against each other covering the 1990 Yankees. It will be better working with him. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 6, 2022

Heyman has also been an MLB Network insider since 2009 (Sherman has done the same at MLB Network since 2013, so they’ve worked together plenty), and he’s been a baseball insider for Audacy Sports over the last few years.

Additionally, Heyman has covered baseball at outlets such as Sports Illustrated (2006-11), CBS Sports (2011-16), and The Sporting News (1999-2000), as well as FanRag and Fancred Sports (2016-18).

Heyman has long been one of the biggest MLB reporting presences on social media, and he currently has over 758,000 Twitter followers.